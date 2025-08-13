Why BDL shares are buzzing on the bourses today

BDL's profit hit ₹18.35 crore, with revenue from operations close to ₹248 crore—even though expenses went up due to higher material costs. This strong performance shows BDL is handling rising costs well, achieving net profitability despite continued operational (EBITDA) losses.

Analysts bullish on BDL, see defense sector growth as catalyst

A big reason for the boost: better operations and a packed order book, including a fresh ₹809 crore anti-tank missile deal set to deliver over three years.

Analysts are upbeat too, with buy ratings and targets up to ₹2,250, seeing BDL as a key player in India's growing defense sector.