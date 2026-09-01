IIITM-Keralam, Xtra G Club fund 100 cr semiconductor park Thiruvananthapuram
A brand-new Semiconductor Capability Development Park is coming to Technocity, Thiruvananthapuram, thanks to a ₹100 crore partnership between Xtra G Club Private Limited and IIITM-Keralam.
Covering 10 acres, the park aims to boost semiconductor skills, spark research and entrepreneurship, and get more people excited about technology.
Electronics labs, chip-design and prototyping zones
The park will feature cool facilities like electronics labs, chip-design learning spaces, prototyping zones, and industry-focused programs.
The idea is to make science less textbook and more hands-on, so you can actually build, test, and experience new tech.
This project hopes to integrate semiconductor skill development, science and technology experiences, innovative technology, research, entrepreneurship, industry collaboration, and public engagement in a single ecosystem.