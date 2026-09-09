IIT Delhi launches 7-month online Executive Chief of Staff program
Business
IIT Delhi just rolled out a seven-month online Executive Programme for Chief of Staff.
The course is all about building real-world leadership skills: think executive support, stakeholder management, and making big-picture decisions.
Includes live sessions assignments and capstone
You'll get live sessions with experts, assignments, case discussions, and a capstone project to tie it all together.
There's even an optional campus visit if you want to connect with faculty and peers in person.
Led by Professor Sanjay Dhir and Associate Professor of Finance Sonali Jain, this program is designed to prepare future leaders who can turn strategy into action and help organizations grow.