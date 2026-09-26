IIT Madras launches ₹1,000cr Unicorn Frontier Fund, 1st close ₹450cr

IIT Madras just rolled out the ₹1,000 crore Unicorn Frontier Fund, which has achieved a first close at ₹450 crore, aimed at giving deep-tech startups a real boost.

The announcement happened in Bengaluru with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman present, and the fund has already backed companies like Hathor and Quanstra with about ₹55 crore.