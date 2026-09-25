IITs ban Oracle, others from campus recruitment for 2 years
What's the story
The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have decided to impose a two-year ban on 22 companies from campus recruitment. The decision comes after the firms failed to honor job offers made to students graduating in 2026. The All IITs Placement Committee (AIPC) will inform the companies by September 30 about their non-cooperation status for the next two placement seasons, according to The Economic Times.
Impact assessment
Over 150 job offers affected
The decision by the IITs affects over 150 job offers made to students across 23 different institutes.
Some companies are said to have withdrawn between 10 and 15 offers each.
The final list of affected companies and the total number of withdrawn offers is still in the process of being compiled as individual IITs update the committee on their respective cases.
Company response
Oracle likely to face ban
Oracle is one of the companies likely to face a two-year ban from campus recruitment.
The US software giant reportedly withdrew around 40 job offers made to IIT students.
However, Oracle has not approached the IITs for recruitment this year and did not respond to ET's request for comment on the matter.
Warning issued
Months of discussions with companies
The decision to impose a ban comes after months of discussions between the IITs and companies that withdrew or delayed job offers.
In June, the AIPC had asked over 10 firms, including Oracle, Interview Kickstart, and SuperAGI, to either honor their offers or compensate affected students with three months' salary.
The committee had initially given these companies until August 15 to respond.
Deadline extension
Unified communication from AIPC
The AIPC later extended the deadline to September 15, giving companies time to onboard students who had received job offers.
After a meeting at IIT-Guwahati earlier this month, the committee decided to go ahead with the two-year non-cooperation action.
Last year, individual IITs had separately contacted recruiters who failed to honor offers; this year, communication will be sent out from AIPC as a unified body.
Job assistance
Efforts to help affected students find jobs
In an effort to mitigate the impact on students whose job offers were withdrawn, placement offices have shared their CVs with recruiting companies. This way, these students are given a chance at available positions.
An estimated 20-30% of these affected students have found jobs through such cross-referrals.
The AIPC's decision aims to address the immediate fallout for students while also preserving the integrity of job offers made through the IIT campus placement system.