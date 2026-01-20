IKEA plans to start online operations before opening a physical store in new cities

IKEA India to invest ₹10,500cr, expand store count to 30

By Mudit Dube 10:04 am Jan 20, 202610:04 am

What's the story

Swedish furniture giant IKEA has announced its plan to more than double its investment in India over the next five years. The company plans to invest over $2.2 billion as part of a strategy to open more stores and increase local sourcing. As per Patrik Antoni, CEO of IKEA India, the company intends to increase their store count from six to 30, with a focus on major markets such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai.