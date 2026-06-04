IKEA opens 4th global product development center in India

IKEA India aims 50% local sourcing

The center has already rolled out 150 new products and is working on 220 more.

By tapping into local materials and manufacturing talent, IKEA wants to keep prices low while staying connected to its global supply chain.

Right now, about 30% of what you see at IKEA India is sourced locally, but it's aiming for 50%.

With about $400 million worth of goods supplied from India each year, most of it exported, this move cements the country as a major player in how IKEA creates and sources its products.