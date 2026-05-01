IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas to step down in July
Business
Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF's chief economist, is set to step down in July 2026.
He has been a key figure during some tough times (think post-pandemic recovery and global inflation) and will return to UC Berkeley after his stint.
Gourinchas led IMF research and innovation
Since joining in 2022, Gourinchas has led the research team through major challenges and helped shape big reports like the World Economic Outlook.
He pushed for innovation with projects like the AI Preparedness Index and RES DataHub.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva praised his commitment to staff development, inclusive leadership, collaboration and intellectual curiosity within the department.