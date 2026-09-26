IMF finds AI could boost labor productivity up to 3.8%
Business
AI might actually make work a bit easier and more productive.
According to a new IMF study, artificial intelligence could boost labor productivity by up to 3.8% over time.
The researchers dug into data from 2000 to 2017, tracking AI-related patents and jobs in advanced economies, and found that countries with more AI-related patent activity saw real gains.
OECD leads AI patents, flexibility matters
Most of the world's AI patents came from OECD countries, and places with more people in professional or managerial roles saw even bigger benefits.
The study also points out that having flexible workplaces and workers who can adapt quickly makes a huge difference, so learning new skills and staying open to change really pays off as AI keeps growing.