IMF likely to upgrade India's growth forecast

In the IMF's Article IV Staff Report, India's economic growth for the fiscal year 2025-26 was projected at 6.6%, driven by strong consumption. However, Kozack noted that the actual third-quarter growth in India was stronger than anticipated. This development makes it likely that the IMF will revise its forecast upward in its upcoming report due next week.

Global outlook

Global growth forecast and potential risks

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has said that the upcoming economic forecasts will show the global economy's resilience to trade shocks and "fairly strong" growth. However, she also warned of potential risks from geopolitical tensions and rapid technological changes. The UN agency is expected to release its World Economic Outlook update on January 19, which will include a revised growth number for India at that time.