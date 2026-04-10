IMF to lower global growth outlook citing Middle East conflict

IMF considers $50 billion crisis aid

To help out, the IMF is considering up to $50 billion in financial aid for countries hit hardest by the crisis, especially those facing food shortages (affecting 45 million people).

The exact amount depends on how long the ceasefire lasts.

Leaders at recent IMF and World Bank meetings also flagged big concerns for poorer countries that rely on energy imports, as they are feeling the worst effects right now.