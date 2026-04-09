IMF warns fertilizer spike could add 45 million to hunger

IMF's Kristalina Georgieva urges smarter policies

Georgieva pointed out that fuel shortages and supply chain issues are making things tougher for trade and travel, adding pressure on prices everywhere.

She urged countries not to act alone with export controls, warning it could make problems worse.

Instead, she wants smarter policies and targeted support for those hit hardest.

She reassured everyone that the IMF is ready to help countries facing financial trouble.