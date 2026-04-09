IMF warns fertilizer spike could add 45 million to hunger
The IMF just flagged a big problem: fertilizer prices are spiking, and that could push 45 million more people into hunger, raising the total to more than 360 million worldwide.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says the world needs to work together on food shortages, especially since economic growth is already shaky even if peace efforts succeed.
IMF's Kristalina Georgieva urges smarter policies
Georgieva pointed out that fuel shortages and supply chain issues are making things tougher for trade and travel, adding pressure on prices everywhere.
She urged countries not to act alone with export controls, warning it could make problems worse.
Instead, she wants smarter policies and targeted support for those hit hardest.
She reassured everyone that the IMF is ready to help countries facing financial trouble.