IMF warns Iran war could slow global growth in 2026 Business Apr 09, 2026

The International Monetary Fund, or IMF, is sounding the alarm: the ongoing war in Iran isn't just a local issue, it's set to slow down the world economy, even if a durable peace deal is reached.

Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF's managing director, explained that disruptions to vital energy routes like the Strait of Hormuz and shaky ceasefire talks are already making a mark.

She warned these "scarring effects" could drag down global growth in 2026.