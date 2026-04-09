IMF warns Middle East conflict fuels inflation and supply disruptions Business Apr 09, 2026

The conflict in the Middle East is causing big problems for global supply chains: think higher prices and shortages, not just for oil and gas but also for food, transport, and even semiconductors.

According to IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, oil supplies have dropped 13% and liquefied natural gas is down 20%, which means energy prices are spiking and inflation is hitting countries everywhere.