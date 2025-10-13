Next Article
IMF-World Bank meetings kick off amid US-China trade tensions
Business
The 2025 IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings just kicked off in Washington, D.C., with world leaders gathering while US-China trade tensions are running high.
China recently limited exports of key minerals, and President Trump fired back with talk of 100% tariffs.
Global growth and trade disputes
This isn't just politics—what happens here could impact jobs, prices, and economies worldwide.
Leaders are talking about how to keep global growth steady despite these trade disputes.
The IMF's Kristalina Georgieva expects some slowdown but says big economies are holding up.
There's also a focus on creating jobs in developing countries and supporting Ukraine's recovery during ongoing conflict.