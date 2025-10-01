US government shutdown: 11,000 FAA employees may be furloughed

The US government has officially shut down on Wednesday, after Congress failed to pass a funding bill before the deadline. This could lead to the furlough of around 750,000 federal workers, including over 11,000 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) employees. The shutdown stems from a political deadlock over a short-term spending measure. While Republicans, who control the House, passed a Continuing Resolution to fund the government through November 21, the Senate did not approve it.

Work continuity Air traffic controllers to keep working Despite the funding lapse, more than 13,000 air traffic controllers are required to continue working without pay. The FAA is currently short of about 3,800 controllers but plans to continue hiring and training them even if government funding is halted. Key government functions and services are now affected, including the suspension of non-essential activities, the halt of certain scientific research, delays in processing some benefits, and the closure of some visitor services.

Investigation continuity NTSB plans to furlough 25% of its workforce The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has also announced plans to furlough about 25% of its workforce. However, it will still be able to launch new investigations into air accidents and continue probes into other incidents. The agency will keep far more employees than during prior shutdowns when it had to furlough over 90% of its workers.

Security operations TSA employees will also continue working Around 50,000 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees will also have to keep working during the shutdown. They will be manning airport security checkpoints but won't be paid until the end of the funding lapse. This is similar to what happened during a previous government shutdown in 2019 when absences by controllers and TSA officers rose as workers missed paychecks, extending checkpoint wait times at some airports.