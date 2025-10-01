BMW Ventures shares plunge over 20% on debut: Here's why Business Oct 01, 2025

BMW Ventures, which deals in steel product marketing and distribution, hit the stock market this week—but its shares opened over 20% below the IPO price range, starting at ₹78 on NSE and ₹80 on BSE.

Not the dream debut many hoped for, with a market cap of approximately ₹694 crore.