BMW Ventures shares plunge over 20% on debut: Here's why
Business
BMW Ventures, which deals in steel product marketing and distribution, hit the stock market this week—but its shares opened over 20% below the IPO price range, starting at ₹78 on NSE and ₹80 on BSE.
Not the dream debut many hoped for, with a market cap of approximately ₹694 crore.
IPO oversubscribed by 50%+
Even with the rocky start, BMW Ventures's IPO (held late September 2025) was oversubscribed by 1.5 times—meaning way more people wanted shares than were available.
Big investors especially showed interest, snapping up over three times their allotted portion.