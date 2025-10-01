UPI processed 19.63 billion payments in September

UPI payments saw a tiny dip in September 2025, with 19.63 billion transactions—just below August's numbers. But the total value actually edged up to ₹24.90 lakh crore, thanks to higher daily averages, even though September had fewer days.

UPI processed over 114 billion payments in H1 FY2025-26 Year-on-year, UPI is still on fire: transaction volume jumped 31% and value rose 21%.

Between April and September 2025, UPI processed over 114 billion payments worth nearly ₹148 lakh crore, according to NPCI data.

PhonePe, Google Pay continue to dominate When it comes to apps, PhonePe grabbed almost half of all UPI action in August (45.74%), with Google Pay close behind at 35.30%.

Most payments went to grocery stores and restaurants—showing just how much digital money is now part of daily life.