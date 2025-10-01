UPI processed 19.63 billion payments in September
UPI payments saw a tiny dip in September 2025, with 19.63 billion transactions—just below August's numbers.
But the total value actually edged up to ₹24.90 lakh crore, thanks to higher daily averages, even though September had fewer days.
UPI processed over 114 billion payments in H1 FY2025-26
Year-on-year, UPI is still on fire: transaction volume jumped 31% and value rose 21%.
Between April and September 2025, UPI processed over 114 billion payments worth nearly ₹148 lakh crore, according to NPCI data.
PhonePe, Google Pay continue to dominate
When it comes to apps, PhonePe grabbed almost half of all UPI action in August (45.74%), with Google Pay close behind at 35.30%.
Most payments went to grocery stores and restaurants—showing just how much digital money is now part of daily life.
UPI is going global!
UPI isn't stopping at India's borders—it's already live in places like France, UAE, Bhutan, Singapore, and Qatar.
Next stops: Namibia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Peru.
Digital payments made in India are quickly turning into a worldwide thing!