Jain Resource Recycling's shares debut on strong note: Here's why

Jain Resource Recycling recycles non-ferrous metals like lead, copper, and aluminum. With three plants near Chennai and a gold refining unit in the UAE, they serve big names like Vedanta and Mitsubishi Corporation. In just three years, they've expanded exports to Singapore, China, Japan, and South Korea.

Financials: Revenue up 60% in FY25

For FY25 (the year ending March 2025), revenue jumped 60% to ₹7,162 crore and profit after tax rose by 36% to ₹223 crore.

At listing, the company was valued close to ₹8,000 crore with improved financial health, but analysts note that its net margin is thin for a business of this scale.