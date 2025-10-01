EPack Prefab stumbles on debut, falls nearly 10% from IPO
EPack Prefab Technologies had a rough first day on the NSE, opening at ₹183.85—almost 10% below its IPO price of ₹204.
The IPO raised ₹504 crore and was open for bids from September 24-26, getting subscribed 3.07 times overall.
Strong demand in the institutional segment for EPack Prefab Technologies
Institutional investors showed real enthusiasm: the QIB portion was subscribed 5.1 times, while non-institutional and retail investors subscribed 3.68 and 1.69 times respectively—even though the stock stumbled out of the gate.
More about the company behind the IPO
Started in 1999 and based in Greater Noida, EPack Prefab makes pre-engineered steel buildings and EPS packaging—think warehouses, factories, and smart packaging solutions—with about an 8% share in its domestic market.
Between FY23-FY25, it completed over 4,400 projects for nearly 2,000 clients across India with three manufacturing plants and several design centers.
What will funds from the IPO be used for?
Funds from the IPO will help build a new facility in Rajasthan, expand operations in Andhra Pradesh, pay off some debt, and support general business needs—showing EPack's focus on growth.
Post-IPO valuation sits around ₹2,049 crore; while that's not cheap for this sector, their big client list and strong execution give them room to grow further in infrastructure solutions.