EPack Prefab stumbles on debut, falls nearly 10% from IPO

EPack Prefab Technologies had a rough first day on the NSE, opening at ₹183.85—almost 10% below its IPO price of ₹204. The IPO raised ₹504 crore and was open for bids from September 24-26, getting subscribed 3.07 times overall.

Strong demand in the institutional segment for EPack Prefab Technologies Institutional investors showed real enthusiasm: the QIB portion was subscribed 5.1 times, while non-institutional and retail investors subscribed 3.68 and 1.69 times respectively—even though the stock stumbled out of the gate.

More about the company behind the IPO Started in 1999 and based in Greater Noida, EPack Prefab makes pre-engineered steel buildings and EPS packaging—think warehouses, factories, and smart packaging solutions—with about an 8% share in its domestic market.

Between FY23-FY25, it completed over 4,400 projects for nearly 2,000 clients across India with three manufacturing plants and several design centers.