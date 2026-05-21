Imperagen raises £5 million to accelerate enzyme engineering with AI

Imperagen to expand research and hiring

The new cash will help them boost their research, grow their labs, hire more AI talent, and build a go-to-market function over the next two years.

Their tech isn't just for science geeks: it could change how things are made in pharma, biofuels, and even food.

Incoming CEO Guy Levy-Yurista says they're all about creating sustainable solutions that actually work in the real world.

With total funding now at £8.5 million (around $11.4 million), Imperagen is aiming to make industrial processes smarter everywhere.