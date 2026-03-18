What are the types of loans available in India?

Understanding the various types of loans in India is crucial for making informed financial decisions. With a diverse range of options available, each catering to different needs and circumstances, borrowers must be aware of what these loans entail. This article aims to provide insights into the most common loan types in India, highlighting their features, benefits, and considerations. Whether you're planning to buy a home or fund education, knowing these loan types can help you choose wisely.

#1 Personal loans: Quick and flexible Personal loans are unsecured loans that can be used for any purpose, be it medical expenses or travel. They usually come with shorter tenures (one to five years) and higher interest rates than secured loans. Since no collateral is required, they are quick to process and disburse. Borrowers should check eligibility criteria such as income level and credit score before applying.

#2 Home loans: Long-term investment Home loans are secured against property and are meant for buying or constructing homes. They have longer repayment periods (up to 30 years) and comparatively lower interest rates than personal loans. Borrowers can avail tax benefits under Section 80C on principal repayment and Section 24(b) on interest payments up to ₹2 lakh per financial year. It's important to compare different lenders' offers before committing.

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#3 Education loans: Funding your future Education loans help students cover tuition fees, accommodation costs, and other related expenses while studying in India or abroad. These are generally offered at lower interest rates with flexible repayment options post-completion of the course or employment. Some banks also provide partial disbursement facilities based on the need assessment by educational institutions themselves.

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