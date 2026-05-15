Income Tax Department releases ITR-1 and ITR-4 on e-filing portal Business May 15, 2026

Filing your taxes for Assessment Year 2026-27 just got easier.

The Income Tax Department has released the ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms on its e-Filing portal.

If you're eligible, you can start filing right away, and there are handy Excel tools to help make the process smoother.