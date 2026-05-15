Income Tax Department releases ITR-1 and ITR-4 on e-filing portal
Business
Filing your taxes for Assessment Year 2026-27 just got easier.
The Income Tax Department has released the ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms on its e-Filing portal.
If you're eligible, you can start filing right away, and there are handy Excel tools to help make the process smoother.
Tax department confirms online Excel options
The department says both online and Excel options are ready on the portal, aiming to make tax season a little less stressful this year.