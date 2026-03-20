Income Tax Rules 2026 notified: What changes for you?

The Indian government has notified the Income Tax Rules, 2026, to implement the new Income Tax Act, 2025. The rules will come into effect from April 1, 2026, and aim to tighten compliance in capital gains, stock exchange reporting and non-resident taxation. They also introduce clearer valuation norms and disclosure requirements for financial instruments like zero-coupon bonds.

Tax adjustments HRA exemptions framework retained for salaried taxpayers The new rules retain the proposed framework for house rent allowance (HRA) exemptions for salaried taxpayers. Eight cities—Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru—will have a higher exemption limit of 50% of salary. Other locations will continue at 40%. Taxpayers will also have to disclose their relationship with the landlord in Form 124 under these revised regulations.

Exchange regulations New criteria for recognized stock exchanges The government has also laid down new criteria for a stock exchange to be recognized under section 2(92) for derivatives trading. Exchanges must have SEBI's prior approval and comply with its regulations while ensuring robust client-level data capture. They have to maintain a complete audit trail of all cash and derivatives transactions for seven years, with strict safeguards against record deletion and modifications only in cases of genuine errors.

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