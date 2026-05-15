Indermit Gill to step down as World Bank chief economist
Indermit Gill, who has been with the World Bank since 1993, is stepping down as chief economist next August.
President Ajay Banga announced the news internally, highlighting Gill's impact since taking on the top economist role in 2022.
Indermit Gill pushed for debt transparency
Gill pushed for more transparency and fairness around global debt, especially for low- and middle-income countries.
He also oversaw efforts to strengthen the data, tools and analysis used in Business Ready, a new project that replaced the old Doing Business rankings after they ran into data issues.
Banga credited Gill with boosting research on climate resilience and public finance, pretty big topics right now.
World Bank to choose Gill's replacement
Before his World Bank days, Gill taught at the University of Chicago before joining the World Bank in 1993, and later taught at Duke University for several years and made a mark in development research.
The World Bank is expected to begin choosing his replacement soon as the World Bank keeps working through challenges like inflation and slow economic growth.