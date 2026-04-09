India 10-year bond yield rises to 6.93% as crude jumps
Business
India's 10-year government bond yield ticked up to 6.93% on Thursday, thanks to a jump in global crude oil prices, up over 2% after worries about a possible blockade near the Strait of Hormuz.
This comes right after a drop in yields the previous day when U.S.-Iran tensions seemed to cool off.
RBI keeps interest rate at 5.25%
Investors are now watching for key US economic data and waiting on the Reserve Bank of India's next moves.
The RBI just kept interest rates steady at 5.25%, and Governor Sanjay Malhotra called its recent currency market tweaks temporary.