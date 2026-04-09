India 10-year bond yield rises to 6.93% as crude jumps Business Apr 09, 2026

India's 10-year government bond yield ticked up to 6.93% on Thursday, thanks to a jump in global crude oil prices, up over 2% after worries about a possible blockade near the Strait of Hormuz.

This comes right after a drop in yields the previous day when U.S.-Iran tensions seemed to cool off.