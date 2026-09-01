India adjusts fuel export duties amid West Asia tensions
Business
India just tweaked its export taxes on gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel to keep more supplies at home, thanks to ongoing tensions in West Asia.
Starting September 1, 2026, gasoline exports face a windfall tax again, diesel export duty goes up a bit, and the duty on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) drops.
Export duties gasoline/diesel/ATF ₹1.5/25/19
Gasoline exporters now pay ₹1.5 per liter as Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED).
Diesel's export duty rises from ₹24 to ₹25 per liter (mostly SAED plus a Road and Infrastructure Cess).
ATF export duty is slightly reduced to ₹19 per liter.