India advances Canada deal, Gulf talks paused in West Asia
Business
India is picking up the pace on a big trade deal with Canada, while talks with the Gulf countries (like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates) are on hold because of ongoing conflicts in West Asia.
Meanwhile, discussions with Chile and Peru are still moving forward.
Piyush Goyal to Canada for CEPA
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is heading to Canada next month to push the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) over the finish line.
The terms of reference were already set, showing India's commitment to stronger trade ties.
Plus, Goyal announced a three-year break from intellectual property fees for sporting goods, good news for anyone into sports gear!