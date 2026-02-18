India AI Impact Summit: Day 3 highlights

Day 3 of the India AI Impact Summit brought together researchers, industry leaders, and young innovators at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. With 300+ exhibitors from 30 countries and an expected 250,000 visitors, the summit is all about making AI accessible and fair for everyone.

Research symposium spotlighted fresh AI research from the Global South IIIT Hyderabad's Center Stage Research Symposium put the spotlight on fresh AI research from the Global South.

Over 250 posters explored topics like scientific discovery and safety, while panels tackled how to make powerful computing resources available to all—not just a select few.

Industry giants joined talks on 'Democratizing compute' Big names like NVIDIA, IBM, Qualcomm, and HP India joined talks on "Democratizing Compute."

The "AI by HER" demos celebrated women-led innovation in tech.

Plus, winners of the IndiaAI Tinkerpreneur contest showed off their creative solutions—highlighting how young minds are shaping the future of AI.

Massive expo featured over 300 exhibitors from around the world The massive expo featured over 300 exhibitors from around the world with cool demos—from AI-powered cricket coaching to crafts.

The day also saw launches like the India AI Governance Guidelines and awards for hackathon champs.