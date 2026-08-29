India and Argentina deepen partnership as trade tops $6.5 billion
India and Argentina are stepping up their partnership: trade between the two crossed $6.5 billion in 2025, growing more than 17%.
At a recent meeting in Buenos Aires, both sides talked about making it easier for Indian farm goods and medicines to reach Argentina.
Argentina to upgrade India's pharma status
Argentina is working to upgrade India's pharma regulatory status, which means Indian medicines could enter the Argentine market more smoothly.
They are also exploring ways to boost exports of Indian onions, milk products, grapes, and pulses.
On top of that, both countries are eyeing new teamwork in mining (like lithium), energy, space tech, telecommunications and digital services, including 5G, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, and more business opportunities in agriculture, minerals, energy, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, tourism, banking and telecommunications.