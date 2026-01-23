India and EU set to sign major free trade deal on January 27

Why should you care?

This deal is being called the "mother of all deals"—it'll connect two billion people and offer access to a market that accounts for roughly one-quarter of the global population.

It's expected to give a real boost to India-EU trade (which already hit $136.5 billion last year), especially for Indian textiles, garments, and leather goods that could get easier access in Europe.

Agriculture and dairy are likely left out for now.

One thing to watch: newly introduced EU carbon levies might make it tougher for some Indian exports like steel or cement.