India and Saudi Arabia sign 3-year fintech, startups, investment pact
Business
India and Saudi Arabia just signed a three-year deal to work more closely on fintech, startups, and investments.
Announced at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, this move is all about opening doors for businesses in both countries: think easier market access, more cross-border opportunities, and a stronger tech partnership.
Agreement includes investor matchmaking and delegations
The agreement connects startups, investors, and financial institutions from both sides through things like investor matchmaking programs and business delegations.
The focus is on helping high-potential startups expand internationally while sharing know-how in digital finance and new tech.
The plan includes workshops and events over the next three years to keep the momentum going.