India and Tanzania trade rises to $9.02bn in 2025-26
Business
India and Tanzania just took their trade to a new level, reaching $9.02 billion in 2025-26, up from $8.64 billion in 2024-25.
This big jump was highlighted at the latest India-Tanzania Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting in Dar es Salaam, where both countries talked about teaming up on digital tech, healthcare, mining, and agriculture.
India Tanzania officials discuss trade facilitation
Leaders from both sides discussed making business easier with local currency deals and smoother visa processes.
They're also eyeing upgrades in digital tools like India Stack, more e-commerce action, joint mining projects, sharing agri-tech know-how, and boosting healthcare ties, including oncology training and digital health services.
The next JTC meeting will be in New Delhi to keep the momentum going.