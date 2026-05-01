India and Tanzania trade rises to $9.02bn in 2025-26 Business May 01, 2026

India and Tanzania just took their trade to a new level, reaching $9.02 billion in 2025-26, up from $8.64 billion in 2024-25.

This big jump was highlighted at the latest India-Tanzania Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting in Dar es Salaam, where both countries talked about teaming up on digital tech, healthcare, mining, and agriculture.