India and Thailand review AITIGA via Joint Trade Committee
India and Thailand just sat down to rethink the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA), aiming to make business smoother and boost investments between the two countries.
Both sides, led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Suphajee Suthumpun, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce of Thailand, want to speed things up using their Joint Trade Committee.
India and Russia target ₹945000cr
AITIGA is a big deal for India's trade with ASEAN. ASEAN is an important trade partner of India with about a 10% share in India's global trade.
India and Thailand discussed the ongoing review of the agreement for easier access and stronger economic ties.
Meanwhile, India's also been busy teaming up with Russia at INNOPROM India 2026, setting a bold target of ₹9.45 lakh crore in bilateral trade by 2030 across sectors like engineering, energy, pharma, and tech.