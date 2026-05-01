India and UAE trade tops $100 billion after 2022 FTA

India exports to UAE rise

Sectors like gems and jewelry, engineering goods, electronics, and agriculture are leading this growth.

In 2025-26, India's exports to the UAE went up nearly 2% to $37.36 billion; imports rose slightly too.

However, India still faces a trade deficit of about $26.5 billion with the UAE.

On top of that, investment from the UAE into India dropped: during April-December 2025-26, foreign direct investment (FDI) was $2.45 billion, down from $4.34 billion in 2024-25, hinting at changing investment vibes between both nations.