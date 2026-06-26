India and UK agree CETA and DCC after London meeting

CETA expands trade, DCC protects contributions

CETA will make it easier to do business between the two countries by opening up markets and boosting trade in goods and services.

The DCC is great news for anyone working across borders: it means you'll only pay into one country's social security system at a time, so no double payments or lost benefits.

Plus, if you're on a temporary assignment abroad, you can keep your home country contributions going smoothly for up to five years.