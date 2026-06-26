India and UK agree CETA and DCC after London meeting
India and the UK are teaming up for a big economic upgrade starting July 15, 2026.
With the new Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and Double Contribution Convention (DCC), both countries hope to spark more innovation, investment, and job opportunities.
The announcement came after India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met with UK Secretary of State Peter Kyle in London.
CETA expands trade, DCC protects contributions
CETA will make it easier to do business between the two countries by opening up markets and boosting trade in goods and services.
The DCC is great news for anyone working across borders: it means you'll only pay into one country's social security system at a time, so no double payments or lost benefits.
Plus, if you're on a temporary assignment abroad, you can keep your home country contributions going smoothly for up to five years.