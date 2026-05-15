India and UK seek fix for steel limits in CETA
Business
India and the UK are trying to sort out a snag in their big trade deal (CETA) because the UK decided to keep extra limits on steel imports past June 2026.
The agreement was supposed to make trading easier for both countries, but now it's facing a hurdle while they figure this out.
Rajesh Agrawal seeks creative CETA solution
Rajesh Agrawal said they are searching for a "creative solution" since these steel rules weren't expected when CETA was signed.
Indian exporters worry the U.K.'s restrictions could block their access and reduce CETA's benefits.
Talks are ongoing, with both sides hoping to clear things up so the deal can finally kick in and boost trade.