India and US close to refreshed trade deal: Piyush Goyal
Business
India and the US are close to wrapping up a refreshed trade deal, according to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
The goal? Make sure Indian goods keep getting special access in the US and that both sides stay happy as global trade keeps shifting.
India and US talks still ongoing
Talks are still ongoing, with both countries also trying to sort out some disputes.
Goyal says these discussions show how serious both sides are about building stronger economic ties.
Stay tuned: more updates should be coming soon.