India and US likely to sign 1st phase trade agreement Business Jun 05, 2026

India and the US are almost ready to sign the first phase of a new trade agreement by mid-July 2026.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal described the first tranche as "very, very vibrant" and would provide preferential access to Indian exports.

Both countries are working through final details, aiming for an even bigger trade partnership down the line.