India and US likely to sign 1st phase trade agreement
Business
India and the US are almost ready to sign the first phase of a new trade agreement by mid-July 2026.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal described the first tranche as "very, very vibrant" and would provide preferential access to Indian exports.
Both countries are working through final details, aiming for an even bigger trade partnership down the line.
US trade team visit accelerates talks
Negotiations picked up speed after a US trade team visited India earlier this month.
Goyal described the discussions as constructive, with the sides working to close the remaining issues.
The agreement is expected to help Indian goods compete globally.
Another high-level US delegation is expected to visit probably toward the end of this month as talks continue.