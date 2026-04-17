India announces ₹12,500cr plan to build 2,500km LPG pipeline network
What's the story
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has announced a massive investment of ₹12,500 crore for the development of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) pipeline infrastructure. The move is aimed at reducing reliance on road transport and improving safety and efficiency in LPG distribution. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has opened bidding for four such projects spanning around 2,500km across the country.
Project details
Proposed pipelines will link major supply sources
The proposed pipelines will link major supply sources, such as refineries and import terminals, with LPG bottling plants. This will ensure seamless distribution of LPG across different regions. The four key pipelines currently in the bidding stage are Cherlapally-Nagpur Pipeline, Shikrapur-Hubli-Goa Pipeline, Paradip-Raipur Pipeline and Jhansi-Sitarganj Pipeline.
Long-term vision
PNGRB aims to eliminate bulk LPG road transportation by 2030
The PNGRB aims to completely eliminate bulk LPG road transportation by 2030. This project is expected to significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to India's climate goals by replacing fuel transport via tankers with an efficient pipeline system. The new pipelines would enable seamless, high-volume LPG movement with reduced transit time and minimal losses.