PNGRB has opened bidding for 4 projects

India announces ₹12,500cr plan to build 2,500km LPG pipeline network

By Mudit Dube 03:57 pm Apr 17, 202603:57 pm

What's the story

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has announced a massive investment of ₹12,500 crore for the development of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) pipeline infrastructure. The move is aimed at reducing reliance on road transport and improving safety and efficiency in LPG distribution. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has opened bidding for four such projects spanning around 2,500km across the country.