India approves ₹7,100cr under electronics components manufacturing scheme, boosting production

Projects to produce goods over ₹85,000cr

These projects will churn out goods valued at over ₹85,000 crore: think rare earth magnets and lithium-ion cells (hello, batteries!).

There's also major funding for flexible circuit boards and display manufacturing from companies like Syrma SGS Technology and Dixon Technologies.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw put it simply: building our own tech designs is key so we're not stuck relying on imports, right in line with the Make in India push.