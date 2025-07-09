India ascends as APAC's premier logistics hub
India is quickly becoming the region's favorite place for logistics, with nearly 70% of companies planning to grow their operations here in the next two years.
Thanks to shifting supply chains, booming local demand, and big government pushes for better infrastructure, India's logistics scene is on the rise, according to CBRE's latest survey.
Over 80% firms want more warehouse space
Even with global uncertainties, over 80% of Indian companies (local and international) want more warehouse space.
Projects like PM Gati Shakti and the National Logistics Policy are making it easier by connecting cities with new transport corridors and multimodal hubs.
Emerging cities are gaining traction
Cities like Nagpur and Indore are turning into new logistics favorites because they're more affordable and now have better infrastructure.
More companies are looking beyond metros as these emerging hubs offer fresh opportunities.
Shift toward smart warehouses
There's a clear shift toward smart warehouses—think automation, renewable energy, and ESG-friendly setups.
These changes not only make things run smoother but also help India stand out as a future-ready logistics hub in Asia-Pacific.