India bans sugar exports
What's the story
India, the world's second-largest sugar producer, has imposed an immediate ban on sugar exports until September 30, 2026. The move is aimed at reining in local prices. However, it could also have implications for global sugar markets and other producing countries such as Brazil and Thailand. India's retail inflation hit a four-month high of 3.48% in April, mainly due to an increase in food prices. Consumer food inflation rose to 4.2% in April from March's 3.87%.
Market implications
Implications for global sugar markets
India, the world's largest sugar exporter after Brazil, had earlier allowed mills to export 1.59 million metric tons of sugar, expecting production to exceed domestic demand. However, now production is expected to fall short of consumption for the second consecutive year due to declining cane yields in major growing regions. The export ban is likely to support global white and raw sugar prices while allowing rival producers Brazil and Thailand to increase shipments to Asian and African buyers.
Trade impact
Contracts already signed for some exports
Out of the 1.59 million metric tons approved for export, traders had signed contracts for some 800,000 tons. Of these, over 600,000 tons have already been shipped. The government has banned exports of raw and white sugar but allowed shipments already in the export pipeline under certain conditions. These include cases where loading had started before the notification was published in the Official Gazette or a shipping bill had been filed and vessel arrived at an Indian port.
Market response
Sugar futures soar on export ban news
Following India's announcement of the export ban, New York raw sugar futures rose by over 2%, while London white sugar futures jumped by 3%. The sudden move has left traders in a fix as they now have to find ways to fulfill their previously signed export deals. A Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house said, "It will now be a headache for traders to fulfill those export orders."