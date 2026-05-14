India bans sugar exports

India , the world's second-largest sugar producer, has imposed an immediate ban on sugar exports until September 30, 2026. The move is aimed at reining in local prices. However, it could also have implications for global sugar markets and other producing countries such as Brazil and Thailand. India's retail inflation hit a four-month high of 3.48% in April, mainly due to an increase in food prices. Consumer food inflation rose to 4.2% in April from March's 3.87%.

Market implications Implications for global sugar markets India, the world's largest sugar exporter after Brazil, had earlier allowed mills to export 1.59 million metric tons of sugar, expecting production to exceed domestic demand. However, now production is expected to fall short of consumption for the second consecutive year due to declining cane yields in major growing regions. The export ban is likely to support global white and raw sugar prices while allowing rival producers Brazil and Thailand to increase shipments to Asian and African buyers.

Trade impact Contracts already signed for some exports Out of the 1.59 million metric tons approved for export, traders had signed contracts for some 800,000 tons. Of these, over 600,000 tons have already been shipped. The government has banned exports of raw and white sugar but allowed shipments already in the export pipeline under certain conditions. These include cases where loading had started before the notification was published in the Official Gazette or a shipping bill had been filed and vessel arrived at an Indian port.

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