India blocks Kalshi and Polymarket for breaking online gaming rules

PROGA bans real-money gaming

This action comes under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 (PROGA), which kicked in on May 1 this year.

PROGA bans real-money gaming but still allows esports and noncash social games.

The government is expected to issue a blocking order under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, the same law used to block TikTok back in 2020, to enforce these rules.

Because of this crackdown, even Indian apps like Probo have had to exit the prediction market space.