India blocks Kalshi and Polymarket for breaking online gaming rules
India is cracking down on prediction market sites: Kalshi and Polymarket are being blocked for breaking the country's new online gaming rules.
If you try to visit these platforms in India now, you'll just see an error message.
This follows a similar move against Polymarket earlier, as both sites let people bet real money on future events, which isn't allowed here.
PROGA bans real-money gaming
This action comes under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 (PROGA), which kicked in on May 1 this year.
PROGA bans real-money gaming but still allows esports and noncash social games.
The government is expected to issue a blocking order under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, the same law used to block TikTok back in 2020, to enforce these rules.
Because of this crackdown, even Indian apps like Probo have had to exit the prediction market space.