India blocks WTO investment pact for 11th time Business Dec 30, 2025

India has once again said "no" to a China-backed investment deal at the World Trade Organization (WTO), even though 128 countries are on board.

The Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Agreement, up for discussion at next year's big WTO meeting in Cameroon, is meant to make global investing smoother—especially for poorer nations.

But this is the 11th time India has blocked it.