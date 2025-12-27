India-Canada FTA talks to resume in February 2026

India and Canada are likely to resume formal negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) early next year. The discussions are expected to be led by India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal , who is likely to visit Canada in February 2026. The move comes after a brief hiatus due to political tensions between the two countries.

Negotiation strategy Canada seeks concessions similar to India's other trade partners Canada is looking for concessions similar to those given by India in its other trade agreements with countries like the UK, New Zealand, the EFTA bloc, and Australia. This would provide a rough template for the negotiations and expedite discussions. The two nations are keen on an early mutually beneficial agreement amid ongoing trade challenges.

Consultation process Public consultations for India-Canada CEPA underway The Canadian government has started public consultations on the proposed FTA, officially called the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The process began on December 13, 2025, and will remain open until January 27, 2026. Given that both countries are now looking at a broad trade pact covering goods, services, investments among other areas, stakeholder consultations are key to this process.

Past issues Previous FTA negotiations were stalled due to political tensions The FTA negotiations were previously stalled in September 2023 due to political tensions. Canada's then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suspended talks over allegations of Indian officials' involvement in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. However, relations improved after Mark Carney became Canadian Prime Minister in March 2025.