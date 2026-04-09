India chapter launched in New Delhi to connect Danish companies
Business
Denmark and India are teaming up in a bigger way, thanks to the launch of its India chapter in New Delhi on April 8, 2026.
The new India chapter is all about making it easier for Danish companies to connect, invest, and collaborate with Indian businesses.
Launch could spur clean energy projects
This launch marks a fresh chapter for both countries, especially as more Danish firms show interest in India.
Mads Schlosser from IDCC called it a great moment for longstanding trade ties.
With a possible India-EU Free Trade Agreement on the horizon and Denmark's focus on green tech and sustainability, expect more joint projects, especially around clean energy and open markets.