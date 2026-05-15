India clears Emirates NBD buy up to 74% RBL Bank
Business
Dubai's Emirates NBD just got the go-ahead from India's Ministry of Finance to buy up to a 74% stake in RBL Bank.
They'll pay ₹280 per share, with the transaction expected to rank among the largest foreign investments in India's private banking space once finalized.
Emirates NBD takeover pending shareholder approvals
If all goes as planned, Emirates NBD will take over management control once the deal wraps up (expected by Q1 FY2027).
RBL has sought shareholder approval for governance-related changes tied to the proposed investment, and final approvals are still pending.
This move fits with RBI's cap on foreign ownership, so it's a big step for both banks.