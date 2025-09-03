Next Article
India collected ₹7,052.91 crore in tolls this August
India collected a massive ₹7,052.91 crore in tolls this August, marking a nearly 26% jump from last year and the second-highest ever.
This boost came right after the annual toll pass launched on August 15 and was helped by more trucks hitting the highways before festival season.
Factors behind growth
Higher toll rates (since April), over 13 lakh people picking up annual FASTags, and India's huge network of 855 highway plazas all played their part.
Freight traffic led most of this growth—experts say it points to strong goods movement and rising consumption as festivals approach.