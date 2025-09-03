Winklevoss twins' Gemini plans $317 million IPO amid crypto boom Business Sep 03, 2025

Gemini, the crypto exchange started by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, is planning to go public in the US with a potential $2.22 billion valuation.

They're offering about 16.67 million shares priced between $17 and $19 each, which could bring in around $317 million.

This move comes as crypto keeps getting more mainstream and IPOs are back in style.