Winklevoss twins' Gemini plans $317 million IPO amid crypto boom
Gemini, the crypto exchange started by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, is planning to go public in the US with a potential $2.22 billion valuation.
They're offering about 16.67 million shares priced between $17 and $19 each, which could bring in around $317 million.
This move comes as crypto keeps getting more mainstream and IPOs are back in style.
Gemini joins ranks of public crypto exchanges
Big names like Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are managing the IPO, and Gemini will trade on Nasdaq under "GEMI."
If all goes well, it'll join other major crypto exchanges like Coinbase and Bullish as a public company.
Since launching in 2014, Gemini is now aiming for a bigger spot in the financial world as investor interest in crypto keeps growing.